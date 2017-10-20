King’s Lynn hospital issues infection warning and urges people who have been ill not to visit

People are being asked to stay away from Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital today if they have experienced diarrhoea and vomiting symptoms in the last three days.

Managers say they are making the plea in response to a surge in the number of patients arriving at the site with symptoms of either norovirus or the c.Difficile infection.

Ciara Moore, the hospital’s chief operating officer, said: “Looking after patients with suspected norovirus and c.Difficile infections means we sometimes have to close areas to stop the viruses spreading, this naturally puts the hospital under increased pressure.

“Any support that visitors and the general public can give in preventing more cases by washing hands properly, not bringing food into hospital and not visiting if they have been poorly in the previous 72 hours will be a significant help.”

The hospital is also urging people to ensure they wash their hands while preparing or eating food, or when they have been in contact with people with symptoms of vomiting or diarrhoea.

Glynis Bennett, the hospital’s lead nurse for infection prevention and control, said: “It is now even more essential for all visitors to the hospital to wash their hands upon arrival in the sinks provided and that visitors to wards report to the nurse in charge first.

“By following simple steps together, staff, patients and the community can protect one another and help the trust to continue to provide safe care for those patients who need it”