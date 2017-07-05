King’s Lynn hospital porter praised for help to deliver baby in corridor

A quick-thinking porter has been praised for helping to deliver a baby girl outside the lifts at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

New parents Henry and Mellissa Pettitt were making their way up to the hospital’s Maternity Suite when baby Sophie decided that she could not wait to arrive.

But porter Stephen Eadie, who had just come out of the lift, was able to support the couple by immediately raising the alarm along with cradling the baby’s head before medical staff arrived.

Sophie was born behind a screen, weighing in 7lb 14oz.

And the couple have thanked Stephen and the other medical teams who came to their aid.

Mellissa said: ”If you had told me I would give birth in a hospital corridor, I would have not believed you.

“I thought labour would have taken much longer and that I would have time to get to the delivery suite but everything happened so quickly.

“It would have been far scarier if Stephen had not been there as my husband would not be able to help as I would have needed him. It would not have been the same if we were on our own.

“Sophie was coming and as soon as Stephen and the rest of the team got there I relaxed as I knew they were taking care of us.”

Mellissa, who lives in Little Fransham, had been advised to take a bath to ease labour pains at her home in the hours before Sophie’s birth last month, only for her waters to break in the bath before they headed to hospital.

She said: ”I thought labour would take ages but when we arrived I was struggling to walk and my husband found me a wheelchair.

“When we reached the end of the corridor, I felt a contraction pushing down and I tried my hardest not to push but her head just kept coming out.”

Stephen, who has been a porter for four years, came out of the lift amd initially offered to wheel them up to maternity but on realising that there wasn’t time he put out a call for help over the radio and found something to lay under Mellissa.

He said: ”I was just there in the right place at the right time. It’s just part of my job.”

Midwife Cat Tipling said: “It was a very lovely and normal delivery, which happened to take place in a corridor. Babies choose where they want to be born and there is no stopping them.”

Chief Nurse Emma Hardwick, who is also a midwife, added: ”A corridor is not the ideal setting for a birth but the quick thinking by everyone involved, especially Stephen and Cat, ensured a smooth and happy delivery.”