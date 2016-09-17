King’s Lynn hospital set to pocket donation thanks to Downham Market pool fundraiser

Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital is on cue to receive £1,400 thanks to a fundraising team from Downham and Hilgay who completed a 24-hour pool marathon.

Father and son Tim and Ashley Williamson pooled their efforts together with Brian Hewitt and Andrew Kitchen who took on the challenge at The Old White Bell in Southery over Saturday, May 28 and Sunday 29. The money they have raised will go to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the QEH.

Karen Williamson, who is mum to Ashley and wife to Tim, said: “We would like to thank everyone who donated raffle prizes or made donations.”

Pictured are: two members of QEH staff with, from second left, Andrew Kitchen, Ashley Williamson, Tim Williamson and Brian Hewitt.