King’s Lynn hospital staff ‘delighted’ to receive further funding for A&E

Officials have welcomed further government funding for the accident and emergency department at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

A total of £221,000 has been allocated for the QEH of the £100 million A&E funding announced for hospitals across the country, which also includes just under £1 million for Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals.

Chief operating officer Ciara Moore said the hospital was “delighted” at the news.

Hospitals had to bid for this extra money and it is hoped that it will allow them to get prepared for winter’s challenges and give the best possible care.

That includes patients being assessed by a clinician when they arrive in A&E so they can access the best and most appropriate care for their needs.

It will also mean that hospitals will be able to build GP practices within the A&E where those with less urgent needs can receive treatment, helping to alleviate pressure.

Ms Moore said: “We are delighted to receive £221,000 from the Department of Health to support further improvements to our accident and emergency department.

“This money will be used to improve ‘streaming’ into the department.

“The aim is for patients to be streamed with a clinician assessing their needs and decide where they can receive the most appropriate care.”

Sir Henry Bellingham, MP for North West Norfolk, has also welcomed the news.

He said: “With our ageing population there is increased pressure on our hospitals.

“This funding is welcome for our local hospital in Lynn and will help them to prepare well in advance for winter.

“This investment will change the way local hospitals assess and see patients so they can get the most appropriate and best quality medical care for their needs.”