King’s Lynn hospital staff get musical for flu fight

Staff at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital have penned and recorded a special song in the hope of stopping flu in its tracks this winter.

The ‘Flu Song’ has been recorded as part of the hospital’s ongoing campaign to encourage staff and members of the public to have the vaccination.

The song was written by patient experience administrator Tracey Hipkin, who also volunteers on West Newton Ward where she entertains the elderly patients.

Mrs Hipkin, who lives in Ingoldisthorpe, said: “This is a really important message to put across. I was really pleased with how the song turned out and I thought the singers did a really good job.”

Clerical and medical staff joined together one lunch time to try a different approach to spread the word about the importance of the flu jab.

Among those who donned Christmas hats to sing in the video was director of infection prevention and control Dr Ian Hosein.

Dr Hosein said: “While the song was a lot of fun to record, we have a very serious message to put across. The flu can have very serious consequences to the very sick and elderly people in our community.

“That is why it is so important for frontline NHS staff, along with anyone over the age of 65, pregnant women and those with underlying health conditions to be immunised against the virus.

“The vaccination, along with simple measures such as washing your hands, regularly cleaning surfaces and using tissues to cover your mouth and nose when coughing, can stop the flu in its tracks.”

Thousands of people suffer from flu each year and while most suffer no long-term effects, it can have a serious impact on vulnerable members of the community.

For more information about flu, visit: www.nhs.uk/conditions/flu/Pages/Introduction.aspx

To view the video for the Flu Song, which has been uploaded to the hospital’s YouTube, Facebook and Twitter channels, visit: www.youtube.com/watch?v=d-Z0DIbc5pA.