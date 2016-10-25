King’s Lynn hospital staff go pink for cancer cause

Hundreds of cupcakes were on offer in the West Norfolk Breast Unit of Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital as part of a Wear It Pink fundraising campaign.

Staff’s baking efforts, together with a collection of raffle prizes, raised around £1,100 for Breast Cancer Now.

Visitors and staff from around the Gayton Road site piled down to the £650,000 unit, which was officially opened in May this year, to pick up a tasty treat.

The unit is transforming the experience of patients with its clinical and examination rooms along with an additional ultrasound room and a dedicated counselling room.

Pictured during the fundraiser are, from left, Stephanie Smith, Alex Aves, Louise Coggles, Nicki Ward and Linda Mallett.