King’s Lynn hospital submits £21.7 million loan request

Managers of Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital have requested more than £20 million of loans to help address its financial problems.

Trust bosses say their efforts to tackle its deficit have been hampered by winter pressures on hospital services.

But critics say the transfer of services away from the Gayton Road side has exacerbated the issue.

A report presented to the trust’s board of directors, who met on Tuesday, showed a forecast financial deficit of £18.3 million at the end of the current financial year.

The paper said the trust had already made a year-to-date loss of more than £13 million.

And it added: “Based on the current income and expenditure run rates and potential deficit position, the trust has presented revised revenue loan funding requirements of £21.7m for 2016/17.

“At the end of December the trust has drawn a total of £19.9m revenue and capital loans against an original plan of £19.1m.”

Following the meeting, chief executive Dorothy Hosein said: “The challenges faced by the NHS nationwide are well known and reported.

“We will not compromise on quality services or safe care but we must work hard to address our financial position.

“Many trusts are facing financial difficulties but we are in no way complacent.

“We are doing all we can to improve our financial position but our work has not been helped by the substantial pressures faced by the hospital during winter, which has forced us to open unfunded escalation beds in order to meet the demand and continue to provide safe patient care.”

North West Norfolk MP Sir Henry Bellingham said reducing agency costs and pressure on A&E were vital to reducing the financial pressure and pledged to fully support requests for extra money.

But Labour’s Jo Rust said transferring services to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital had helped to put the QEH in its “precarious” position.

She added: “A loan of this size indicates there are significant problems there.”