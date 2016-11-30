King’s Lynn hospital to hold Disney-theme ball

The glitz and glamour of Disney will be coming to Lynn in a bid to raise thousands of pounds to buy vital new equipment for children’s A&E.

Junior sister Laura Shepherd and Lisa Taylor, a health care assistant, have launched an appeal to buy sensory toys after seeing an increase in the number of youngsters with autism and other special educational needs.

They are also hoping to buy pictures to brighten up the resuscitation bay to create a friendly and less frightening environment for youngsters.

The pair have organised a Disney-themed Valentine’s Ball at the Knight’s Hill Barn, Lynn, on Saturday, February 18.

Mrs Taylor said: “We are seeing more children with special educational needs and autism coming into the department.

“Coming to hospital can be a frightening experience for any child, especially if they are in a lot of pain, but for youngsters with special educational needs, the experience can be even worse

“Sensory equipment helps to relax anxious children ahead of and during the treatment, which makes the experience much easier for them.

“This is why it is so important that we make the charity ball as successful as possible for the benefit of our young patients.”

Music and entertainment will be on offer during the ball in the Knight’s Hill Barn, which has been offered for free.

The black tie event also includes a three-course meal along with a raffle. An appeal is also being made for prizes to be raffled off during the ball.

The children’s A&E rooms were refurbished in 2015 as part of a £2 million improvement to A&E.

Tickets to the ball cost £55 or a table of 10 can be booked for £500. To book contact the QEH fundraising office on 01553 613 373 or Lisa on 078259 17308 or Laura on 07747 456610.

There is also a Facebook page open for public viewing or booking.