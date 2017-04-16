King’s Lynn hospital to host advice session on avoiding heart disease

A free event will take place at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital next month in a bid to raise awareness of the dangers of coronary heart disease and what can be done to prevent it.

Specialist doctors and nurses will be sharing their expertise during the session on Thursday, May 18. Visitors should arrive at 6.30pm for a 7pm start.

More than 73,000 deaths in the UK are caused by coronary heart disease each year and there are an estimated 2.3 million people living with the condition.

The West Norfolk area has some of the highest rates of the condition in the county and health chiefs fear numbers will rise in the coming years unless action is taken.

Cardiology nurse Kate Sidell, who will be one of the main speakers at the event, said: “Coronary heart disease is one of the major causes of death in this country.

“Lifestyle plays a big part in developing the condition such as smoking, high blood pressure, cholesterol, diabetes, lack of exercise and poor diet.

“We have a pretty steady referral rate with between 600 and 700 people being referred to the service each year.

“We are hoping that people will come along to the event to learn more about how to prevent the condition.”

She will be discussing the two types of heart attack along with different pathways of care available along with giving an overview of high risk factors.

Other staff will explain how the condition can be managed and the importance of a healthy diet to reducing people’s risk of developing the disease.

The event will be held at the Hospital’s Inspire Centre, which is near the mini-roundabout on Gayton Road.

Anyone wishing to attend the session should contact trust membership officer Mary Denmark by calling 01553 613142 or email mary.denmark@qehkl.nhs.uk. Places are limited.