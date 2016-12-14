King’s Lynn hospital to host bereavement support group

Relatives who are coming to terms with the loss of a loved one will now have a new place to turn for support and advice.

Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital will be starting a fortnightly bereavement support group in December to providing a listening ear along with practical advice.

Hospital chaplain Susan Hollins along with Heike Schaefer, end-of-life Care facilitator, have organised the first session to be held on Wednesday, January 11.

Age Concern Norfolk is also due to attend the group to offer guidance on things such as finances.

Ms Hollins said: “We know that there are people in the community who are lonely and isolated as a result of bereavement.

“It is our hope to offer practical resources, with our colleagues in Age Concern, while offering them the opportunity to make helpful contacts.

“We know that grief does not work to a timetable while the current emphasis on ‘moving on’ after bereavement is neither easy nor helpful for grieving relatives.

The group is open to relatives of patients who have died at this hospital over the last two years.

Sessions will be held every other Wednesday, from 10.30am to 12.30pm, within the hospital’s Sacred Space. Tea and coffee will be served.

Ms Schaefer said: “This group will allow people who have suffered a bereavement to reach out and support others who are going through a similar experience. Sometimes it is easier to speak to someone who did not know your loved one.”

Anyone who would like to attend the group is asked to contact the chaplaincy team on 01553 613441.