King’s Lynn hospital visitors urged to wash hands in new mobile sinks at entrance

Mobile sinks have been installed at the entrance of Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital to encourage visitors to wash their hands before going onto the wards and prevent norovirus.

The two sinks are the latest line of defence being implemented at the hospital as increasing levels of norovirus are being seen in the community around West Norfolk.

Norovirus is a food-borne infection which can be combatted by thorough hand washing. Alcohol gels are ineffective against the norovirus.

Last week, the QEH asked visitors to stay away from the site for 72 hours after experiencing symptoms such as diarrhoea and sickness, along with reporting to the nurse in charge on arrival to the wards.

Visitors are now asked to wash their hands in one of the two sinks in front of the main doors. Visitors are also asked to wash their hands before touching relatives.

The trust’s director of infection prevention and control, Dr Ian Hosein, said: “For the protection of our patients, I would ask everyone who is visiting the hospital to please use the two mobile sinks.

“Norvirus is not to be taken lightly and can have a very serious effect on some of our very sick patients.

“The virus appears to behaving differently this year compared to other winters as it has started much earlier.

“This virus can easily be prevented by the very simple measure of thoroughly washing your hands before preparing food.

“I would also ask the public not to visit the hospital if they have had any vomiting or diarrhoea in the previous 72 hours.”