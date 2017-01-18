King’s Lynn hospital wants its kit back

Former patients of Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital are being urged to get out of the frame by returning medical equipment.

Hundreds of frames, walking sticks and crutches are loaned out by the hospital to support patients in their recovery.

The hospital maintains up-to-date records of its three-month loans but many patients do not return the equipment.

For the week of Monday, January 23, the trust will be holding an amnesty for medical equipment to be returned to the hospital.

Head of clinical workforce and innovation Charles Bruce said: “I would like to reassure patients that we have ample stocks of equipment to loan when they arrive at the hospital for treatment and that we have up-to-date records.

“However, I would like to appeal to those people who no longer need items such as walking frames, crutches and oxygen cylinders to return these to the hospital in order for them to be loaned to others after cleaning and passing infection control.

“Staff are on a mission to become an outstanding trust in all areas of patient care we provide.”

The hospital loans equipment including different sizes and types of walking frames and crutches along with toilet seats.

When returned, the items are either refurbished ready for the next patient or condemned if not in a suitable condition.

Some patients have also been loaned oxygen cylinders on their discharge, which must also be returned as these are not owned by the trust.

All QEH equipment is marked with a sticker which bears the hospital’s name.

During the week, equipment can be returned to the QEH rehab entrance. Cylinders can also be dropped off at doctors’ surgeries or call Liam Cawston on 01553 613439 to arrange pick up.