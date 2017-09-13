King’s Lynn hospital welcomes first students on nursing apprenticeship scheme

The first recruits to a new NHS nursing apprenticeship programme have started work at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The trust has teamed up with senior health chiefs to help train new health and social care assistants earlier this year, in conjunction with the University of Suffolk.

Mark Fletcher (left) and Chris Butcher Senior Healthcare Assistants starting a Nursing Apprenticeship with Amy Haynes Training and Apprenticeship lead for QEH

A total of 25 students are now taking part in the 18 month programme at the QEH, which includes weekly lectures and placements in several hospital departments.

Chief nurse Emma Hardwick said: “We are delighted to be part of such an exciting and innovative scheme which will make a big impact on the number of nurses working within West Norfolk.

“For some people, financial and family commitments may put university out of their reach but the apprenticeship scheme will change that and open up a host of new opportunities for our learners.

“This is a key component in our nurse recruitment strategy by helping to develop the staff who are already committed to the trust along with highlighting the merits of nursing in King’s Lynn to students who are spending their placement here.”

The programme, which also involves the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) and Norfolk Community Health and Care (NCHC), offers students the equivalent of a foundation degree qualification and can lead to further training to become a registered nurse.

Dawn Collins, NSFT’s deputy director of nursing, said: “We are delighted that the scheme has been so popular and it is a testament to the fact that this is the type of opportunity we need to be offering people either coming into the NHS or wanting to develop their careers with all of our NHS trusts.

“I think people understand that with this programme we are not only investing in the future of our local NHS, but most importantly in the staff who work within it. All of that will benefit our local patients.”

Debbie Beresford, NCHC’s deputy director of nursing, said: “By offering students training and the experience of working in the community, this programme will help candidates recognise the opportunities available to them and help nurture the future nursing talent in West Norfolk.

“This is a fantastic example of collaborative working with other trusts and we are delighted to support Apprentices in their ambitions to become fully qualified registered nurses.”