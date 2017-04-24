King’s Lynn hospital workers GEAR-ing up for 10k

A group of runners from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital are GEAR-ing up to raise money for elderly patients.

Dr Margaret Daly, cancer trials nurse Hayley Webb along with medical secretaries Sarah Byatt, Karen Wilson and Nicola Ward have signed up to the GEAR run on Sunday.

The group has taken on the 10k challenge to support the Hospital’s Excel Appeal, which is nearing its £50,000 target to buy vital equipment for older patients.

All five are regulars at the Lynn Park Run, which takes place on a Saturday at The Walks, while Sarah and Nicola have also completed the Great North Run dressed as Wonder Woman.

The group is hoping to raise £500 for the appeal and is appealing to the public for support.

Dr Daly said: “Providing high quality care for elderly patients is one of the most important things we do at the hospital so this appeal is really close to our hearts. We would be grateful for any support.”

The Excel Appeal total currently stands at £45,961. If you would like to support the runners, visit: : www.justgiving.com/QEHWonderRunners or contact fundraising executive Laurence Moorlaàs on 01553 613373.

Pictured above, from left, are: Sarah Byatt, Karen Wilson, Hayley Webb, Dr Margaret Daly and Nicola Ward.