King’s Lynn hosts pop-up cinema on Sunday

The special Screen-on-Sea pop up ‘cinema’ tour comes to Lynn on Sunday as part of the myriad of delights on offer for Heritage Open Day.

Screen-on-Sea is setting up in Tuesday Market Place from 11am to 5pm to show free archive film of the town between the 20s and 60s.

King's Lynn in 1944, captured on cinefilm

In a special ‘pop up’ cinema you can sit down and watch some wonderful records of the town caught on camera including colour, war-time footage showing ‘business as usual’ for shops and fishermen and ‘catch a train’ from King’s Lynn to Sunny Hunny in 1968, a year before the line closed.

Filmed by amateur cameraman and train fanatic, Chip Thorpe, the trip follows the picturesque coastal route through West Norfolk villages, including Wolferton which served the Sandringham Estate.

Brought to you by Cambridge Film Trust with funding support from local district councils, Screen-on-Sea has been a summer programme touring resorts from Lynn to Felixstowe celebrating the East’s rich moving image heritage of the coast and sea appearing at 10 resorts as part of summer festivals, concerts, carnivals and Heritage Days on the quay, the prom, the clifftop, the bandstand and the beach!

Jane Jarvis, Screen-on-Sea project manager, said: “To hold our final tour screening in King’s Lynn on Heritage Open Day Sunday is a wonderful way to celebrate such an important part of our own moving image heritage.

On the King's Lynn to Hunstanton line in 1968

“It has been great to work with the local councils and organisations who share our enthusiasm for showcasing this unique, moving image heritage.

“The screenings we have done over the summer have brought smiles all round across all generations.

“It is lovely to hear peoples’ comments and delight when they share their memories.

“Digitising footage makes it all so much more accessible and the BFI’s Britain on Film map is a wonderful resource for everyone.

“These films are such valuable records of our social history and how we lived our lives –and fun to watch too. ”

Elizabeth Nockolds, West Norfolk Council cabinet member for culture, heritage and health said: “We are very excited about Screen-on-Sea coming to King’s Lynn.

“Our heritage is built on our affinity with The Wash coastline from King’s Lynn up to the popular resort of Hunstanton, so it will be very interesting to see the footage they have of the area.

“King’s Lynn’s magnificent Tuesday Market Place, full of classic cars on Heritage Open Day is the perfect settings for this pop-up cinema.”

All film compilations run on a loop allowing audiences to dip in and out at their leisure – so you can even watch it more than once!

n More on Heritage Open Day on page 53