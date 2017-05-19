King’s Lynn incinerator land pledge welcomed

The ghost of incineration may finally have been laid to rest after county council chiefs pledged a controversial Lynn site would not be used for waste processing.

Although plans for a burner at Saddlebow were scrapped three years ago, fears have persisted since then that the hated scheme could still be revived.

But the anxieties appear to have eased amid suggestions the land should be made available for employment use, rather than waste management.

The move was outlined at the first Norfolk County Council meeting since the recent elections in Norwich on Monday.

And Alexandra Kemp, whose Clenchwarton and Lynn South division includes the site, has welcomed the switch, even though her own call for the site to be used as a park and ride has so far attracted little support.

She said: “This is a wise decision and must go ahead immediately for the safety and security and peace of mind of the whole division.

“The consequences of the site getting into the wrong hands would be a disaster for South Lynn.”

Concerns about the future of the site had stemmed from its continued inclusion in the county council’s waste management plan, despite an apparently broad political consensus against incineration being pursued in the county again.

But the Conservatives, who re-took control of the county council after the elections, pledged to work with other authorities to increase recycling rates and to use assets the authority owns to generate additional income streams.

West Norfolk Council leader Brian Long, who represents the Fincham division at county level, said he had also discussed the issue with council leader Cliff Jordan prior to his election.

He said: “I had his assurance incineration was not an option, which allowed me to support his leadership.”

He said discussions would need to take place between borough and county officials over what future uses of the land would be allowed.