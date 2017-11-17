King’s Lynn Kruisers ride in convoy on Armistice Day

Members of King’s Lynn Kruisers rode in convoy from Lynn to Hunstanton on Remembrance Day to honour those who have lost their lives in conflict.

King’s Lynn Kruisers member Wendy Priestley said: “To pay respects to the fallen of both world wars the members of Kings Lynn Kruisers custom car and hot rod club decided to mark the occasion by organising a cruise from Kings Lynn to Hunstanton on Armistice Day.

“The club met in Sainsbury’s cars park in Kings Lynn where the management had kindly reserved a gathering area for the cars thanks to Member Malcolm Mitchell liaising beforehand.

“The 30-plus cars certainly turned some heads amongst the shoppers before the club members stood quietly together at 11am to observe the two minutes silence before starting their engines and heading off to Hunstanton with the cars and drivers bearing their poppies with pride.”

Photo: SUBMITTED.