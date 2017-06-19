King’s Lynn land review to take place

A review of options is to be undertaken for a controversial site on the edge of Lynn, amid renewed debate over its future.

Last week, local councillor Alexandra Kemp announced plans to undertake a public consultation exercise on options for use of the Willows land at Saddlebow, former the subject of deeply unpopular plans for a waste incinerator.

The move followed a pledge last month that a use other than waste treatment would be found for the land.

In a statement, a Norfolk County Council spokesman said: “The Willows site is still owned by Norfolk County Council.

“We will be reviewing its use in the coming months through the usual processes.”

But Miss Kemp has claimed officials are not doing enough to find the most suitable option for the land and fears that a waste treatment scheme could still proceed if it was sold to a private developer.