King’s Lynn Library hosts lunchtime talk

Lynn Library was host to a lunchtime talk by Neil Storey on Tuesday on the Norfolk Regiment and the Second Battle of Gaza. The talk was followed by a display of objects used by the men and their uniforms.

The Second Battle of Gaza was fought between April 17 and 19, 1917, following the defeat of the Egyptian Expeditionary Force (EEF) at the First Battle of Gaza in March, during the Sinai and Palestine campaign in the First World War.

Pictured above, from left, are Neil Storey, left, with Keith Trigg and Stacy Chambless. Picture: mlnf17pm07123