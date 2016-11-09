King’s Lynn lights switch on features Denzil from Only Fools and Horses

Lynn’s Christmas lights switch-on is an afternoon of festive fun from noon to 4.30pm on Sunday, November 20.

The Big Switch-on begins at noon, with street entertainers performing around the town centre.

Also strolling around the town will be the festive Fairy Tale Prince and Princesses. They’re back by popular demand after their phenomenal success at last year’s switch-on.

Youngsters shouldn’t forget to pay a visit to Father Christmas in his grotto on New Conduit Street in the Vancouver Quarter.

Mums, dads and grandparents can come and meet the afternoon’s special guest, Paul Barber, ‘Denzil’ in the beloved BBC comedy ‘Only Fools and Horses’. Paul also appeared in the hit comedy film The Full Monty.

From 2pm the Tuesday Market Place will be abuzz with live entertainment as the main stage opens. KLFM’s Simon Rowe, Charles Dennett and Ross Birkenshaw will host a selection of special guests and live entertainment, including some top local bands.

There will also be funfair rides for the little ones, as part of this afternoon of fun for all the family.

From 4pm the Prince and Princesses and Father Christmas will join Si, Charles and Ross on the Tuesday Market Place stage.

Cinderella and the Ugly Sisters, stars of Cinderella, this year’s pantomime at the Alive Corn Exchange, will also be on stage, after saying hello in the town centre to get everyone truly in the Christmas spirit.

The countdown will begin, and shortly after 4pm, the switch-on will be done by the Mayor, Cllr David Whitby, and the Mayoress, Mrs Linda Whitby.

Elizabeth Nockolds, borough council cabinet member for Culture, Heritage and Health, said: “We’re marking the start of the festive season with a Big Switch-on that really is big: a whole afternoon of free entertainment. So come along and join us, and see what our vibrant town centre has to offer”.

Abbie Panks, Vancouver Quarter centre manager, said: “The Big Switch-on is really the beginning of the festive season for the Vancouver Quarter, and we’re delighted to be working with the borough council to make it a very special event once again this year. We have lots of great street entertainment ahead of the big countdown so come along from 12pm and enjoy the afternoon”.

The switch-on event is organised by West Norfolk Council and the Vancouver Quarter Shopping Centre.