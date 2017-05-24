King’s Lynn man admits attacking friends in flat row

A man assaulted two of his friends in a row at the flat they had allowed him to stay in, magistrates have heard.

Edward Venemore, 28, of Harecroft Gardens, North Lynn, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and one of criminal damage when he appeared in court in Lynn on Monday.

Fergus Harold, prosecuting, said Venemore had become involved in an argument with the couple whose home he was staying at, on the morning of April 21, which appeared to start as a result of him not getting up early enough.

As the dispute continued, he kicked and punched the man, before striking him on the back with a bike stand. He also pushed the woman in the chest and threw a cordless phone against the wall.

Rob New, mitigating, said his client had behaved in a “childish” manner during the incident, which he described as a “source of significant regret.”

He added: “He recognises he has lost a lot in this incident.”

Venemore was given a 12 month community order, with a total of 120 hours of unpaid work, and ordered to pay a total of £245 compensation for the assaults and damage.

A 12 month restraining order, plus £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge, were also imposed.