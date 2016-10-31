King’s Lynn man admits being drunk and disorderly

A man was arrested after he tried to assault someone in Lynn’s town centre, magistrates were told.

Sean Clapson, 35, of Wootton Road, Lynn, pleaded guilty to a charge of being drunk and disorderly, when he appeared in court today.

Fergus Harold, prosecuting, said police detained Clapson after seeing him attempt to attack another person in Norfolk Street, shortly after 3am on October 15.

He also swore at the officers as he was detained, the court heard.

Clapson, who represented himself at the hearing, said he had been going through a “rough patch” at the time of the incident.

But he also apologised for his behaviour and said he had stopped drinking alcohol since then.

Clapson was given a 12 month conditional discharge and told to pay £85 costs plus a £20 victim surcharge.