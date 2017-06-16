King’s Lynn man admits drink-drive and drug possession offences

A 33-year-old man from Lynn who was found in possession of cannabis after he was stopped for drink-driving has been ordered to pay £515 for the offences.

Craig Russell, of Filberts, pleaded guilty to both charges at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The court heard that on May 25 the defendant’s car had gone off the road at Castle Riding Road, and he and a passenger had been seen walking away.

He was stopped by officers and completed a roadside breath test which found him to have 71 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, and also found him in possession of 0.39g of cannabis.

In mitigation, the court was told there were no other cars involved.

Russell was banned from driving for 18 months and ordered to pay a £400 fine, £85 in costs and a £30 victim surcharge.