King’s Lynn man admits drunk and disorderly charge

A 42-year-old man from Lynn has pleaded guilty to a charge of being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Nathan Dean, of Reid Way, admitted the offence, which happened on Monday, May 22, at a hearing at Lynn’s Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The court heard that officers were called to a noise complaint at the defendant’s address on that date.

Jane Foster, prosecuting, said that the complaint was regarding someone being noisy in the street, who was shouting and swearing.

She said the defendant, who had a can of beer on him at the time, appeared to be drunk and he was asked to leave the area.

The court was told that the police officer’s patience “ran out” and Dean was arrested.

A member of the public who was sat in the gallery while Mrs Foster told of the prosecution’s case was asked to leave after she shouted a number of comments during the hearing.

Dean, who represented himself, said he disagreed with some of the allegations.

He said: “I wasn’t out on the street swearing, I was in the flat and the police came at the back door.

“When they first arrived I wasn’t in the street, that was after they told me to leave.”

The defendant said he was watching television with his partner when the officers came to his home.

Although he disputed the claim that he was out on the street when the police first came to deal with the compliant, he accepted the charge of being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

“There’s not a lot I can say, I was out of order,” he added.

Dean was handed a 12-month conditional discharge.

He was also ordered to pay £40 in court costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

Presiding magistrate Joycelyn Girling said: “Behave yourself, do not let the police wind you up. Just walk away.”