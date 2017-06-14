King’s Lynn man admits possession of drug with intent to supply

A 22-year-old man from Lynn has admitted possessing cannabis with intent to supply it from his home.

Jake Harvey, of Hillington Square, pleaded guilty to the charge at a hearing at Lynn’s Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The court heard that on November 12 last year, police were watching an address at Hillington Square when they saw two people coming out of the premises.

Jane Foster, prosecuting, said the officers stopped the men and found them with cannabis.

They then carried out a search of the property where they found the defendant with a quantity of the drug as well as a number of bank notes.

The court was told that the cannabis found was valued in the region of £450.

The largest quantity found was placed at between £306 and £406 in value.

Mrs Foster added that Harvey’s phone was seized and analysed by a drugs specialist.

She said: “It was consistent with him being involved with dealing drugs.”

The court heard that when interviewed by police, the defendant made no comment about the allegation.

He had originally pleaded not guilty to the charge and was due to have a trial, before he changed his plea to guilty.

Mrs Foster said: “This case falls into the category of him playing a significant role – this was his own business.

“He was not selling it just to friends or a small circle, but he was also receiving payment for the items. He played a significant role.”

Ruth Johnson, mitigating, said that she expected magistrates to send his case to crown court for their jurisdiction.

She said: “I have said to him ‘they are likely to be giving you a trip to Norwich’.”

She told the court Harvey would “more than likely” be entitled to credit for his guilty plea.

Presiding magistrate Joycelyn Girling said: “This bench feels that due to the amount of money involved and the amount of cannabis involved, we are unable to deal with this here.

“So we are sending this to crown court for sentencing.”

Harvey is due to be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on a date which is yet to be fixed.