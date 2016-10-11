King’s Lynn man admits sexually assaulting paramedic who was treating him

A man who sexually assaulted a paramedic while she was treating him had to be restrained to prevent further assaults, a court has heard.

Arturas Gilys, 27, of Bagge Road, Gaywood, will be sentenced next month after he pleaded guilty to a charge of sexual assault when he appeared in court in Lynn yesterday.

Magistrates were told that Gilys was being treated by a female student paramedic, after being found in an alleyway near a school in Lynn, when the incident happened on August 14.

Andrew Nickerson, prosecuting, said he grabbed and squeezed her breast while she was carrying out her duties.

The woman stepped away and both she and her male colleague told him his behaviour was unacceptable.

However, when she resumed treating him, he stretched his arm in order to grab her again.

The woman’s colleague then put his hand on Gilys’ chest in order to stop him doing it again.

He was subsequently taken to hospital before being arrested.

When interviewed by police, Gilys said he had been very drunk at the time and could not remember having any contact with ambulance crews.

However, he was very sorry when he was told of the allegations against him and said he wished to apologise to the woman concerned.

And mitigating solicitor Andrew Cogan said of his client: “This is a man who is mortified by what he has done.”

Mr Nickerson said the offence justified a prison sentence, because it was committed against a public servant in her place of work.

However, Mr Cogan said Gilys’ prompt acceptance of his guilt was a powerful mitigating factor.

He said Gilys had not drunk any alcohol at all since the incident happened and argued that he was very unlikely to commit similar offences in the future.

He added: “He’s never done anything like this before and perhaps the sword of Damocles is what he needs to remind him of what would happen if he decides to go out and, if I can put it crudely, grope paramedics.”

He called for an immediate suspended sentence to be imposed.

However, magistrates chose to adjourn the case until November 4 for a pre-sentence report to be compiled by probation officers. Gilys was released on unconditional bail until that date.