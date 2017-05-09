King’s Lynn man caught drink-driving twice in two weeks

A man was caught drink-driving for the second time in a fortnight after his girlfriend asked him to pick her up.

Marek Patykowski, 38, of Stonegate Street, Lynn, “took a risk” on the evening of April 16, magistrates heard on Monday.

But police found he had 69 micrograms of alcohol in his breath, nearly twice the legal limit of 35 after stopping him in the Church Street car park.

The bench heard the incident came only two weeks after a similar offence.

Patykowski, who pleaded guilty, was banned from driving for three years, fined £265 and told to pay £85 costs, plus a £30 victim surcharge.