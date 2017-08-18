King’s Lynn man charged in connection with drug offences

A Lynn man has been charged in connection with class A drug offences.

Officers carried out a drugs warrant at an address in Harecroft Terrace in the town on Thursday, August 10.

Police said as a result of this one man was arrested and taken to King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Lee Cook, 38, of Harecroft Terrace, has subsequently been charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of heroin, one count of possession with intent to supply heroin, and one count of acquiring/possession of criminal property.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Crown Court on September 11.