King’s Lynn man charged in connection with warrant

Police have charged a 31-year-old man with offences after officers carried out a warrant in Lynn at the weekend.

Officers forced entry to an address in Archdale Street at about 5pm on Saturday and seized a stun gun and pepper spray from the property.

A 31-year-old man arrested at the address was questioned by police and later charged in connection with it.

Igors Popovs, of Archdale Street, Lynn, is accused of possessing pepper spray and possessing an electric stun gun.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Norwich Magistrates Court this morning.

While officers were conducting their enquiries on Saturday, a vehicle was stopped on London Road and the driver was arrested after being found in possession of a knife.

Romans Janibekovs, 29 and of Cresswell Street, Lynn, was charged with possession of an offensive weapon, namely a butterfly knife, and was bailed to appear at Lynn Magistrates Court on Monday, May 8.