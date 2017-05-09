King’s Lynn man faces Norwich Crown Court date after threatening behaviour admission

A Lynn man may be facing jail after he admitted threatening behaviour.

Natalino Santos, 42, of Freiston, Fairstead, pleaded guilty to the charge, which related to an incident in Lynn on April 15, when he appeared before the town’s magistrates on Monday morning.

The court was told that placed him in breach of a suspended sentence order imposed by Norwich Crown Court in May 2015.

Santos was bailed to appear before Norwich Crown Court for sentencing on a date yet to be fixed.