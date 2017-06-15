King’s Lynn man fined after racially harassing nurses

A 40-year-old man from Lynn has admitted racially harassing two nurses at a hospital in the town.

Paul Horsepool, of Woolstencroft Avenue, pleaded guilty to the charge at a hearing at Lynn’s Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Jane Foster, prosecuting, said that on the evening of Friday, May 12 the defendant was taken to the accident and emergency department at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital after having an epileptic seizure as a result of drinking “excess alcohol”.

The court heard that he was waiting to be seen by a doctor, when in the early hours of the next day, he was seen wandering around looking confused.

Mrs Foster said: “He asked a nurse, who is Portuguese, if she was foreign.

“He said he was English and he wanted to see someone else.”

She said another nurse of Filipino origin asked him if he wanted to go home.

“He then puffed out his chest and said ‘speak English’ in an aggressive manner,” Mrs Foster added.

The court was told that this had upset the nurse, who felt that this was motivated by her ethnicity.

It was at this point that he was taken away by police, who Horsepool told he had had a “bad day at work”.

Mrs Foster said Horsepool had drunk a bottle of vodka and forgotten to take his medication.

She said: “He told police he had no intention to threaten or upset anyone but accepted that he clearly did.

“He said he wasn’t a racist and he works with foreign nationals.”

She said he wished to apologise to the nurses for his “disgusting behaviour”.

Jakki Upton, mitigating, said her client was attacked 15 years ago which left him with “horrific” head injuries.

She said he was in a coma for four months, and as a result of that attack, that he began to have epileptic fits.

Ms Upton said while the defendant’s partner was out for the day, he had found a bottle of vodka in their garden shed and drunk it.

His partner came home to find him having an epileptic fit in the garden.

Presiding magistrate Joycelyn Girling said: “We note your early guilty plea and the fact you are remorseful.

“But nurses are there to look after you, not to be abused.”

Horsepool was ordered to pay a £335 fine, a victim surcharge of £34, £85 in costs, and £50 in compensation to the nurse - a total of £504.