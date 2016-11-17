King’s Lynn man gets suspended jail term for making thousands of indecent images of children

A man who made thousands of indecent images of children over a five year period has been given a suspended jail sentence.

Jonathan Meir, 36, of Gresham Close, Reffley, was sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for two years, during a hearing at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday.

He had previously been convicted on three counts of making indecent photos or pseudo-photographs of children, plus charges of possessing prohibited images of children and extreme pornographic material.

Court documents suggested Meir had made more than 6,500 pictures and over 200 videos between August 2010 and December last year.

Meir was made the subject of a 10 year sexual harm prevention order and ordered to remain on the Sex Offenders’ Register for the same period.