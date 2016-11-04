King’s Lynn man given suspended jail sentence after stealing children’s bikes

A man who stole two children’s bikes from a Lynn supermarket bike rack has avoided a return to jail.

Jamie Mitchelson, 49, of Merchants Terrace, London Road, Lynn, was sentenced to 14 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months, at a hearing today.

He had pleaded guilty to four charges of theft during earlier court appearances.

Magistrates said they felt the offences were sufficiently serious to warrant a prison term.

But they accepted probation officers’ recommendation to suspend it so they could work with him to address issues relating to his use of drugs and alcohol, as well as thinking skills.

Mitigating solicitor Ruth Johnson said her client had completed spells in prison before and would abide with a similar sentence again.

But she said he was keen to seek professional help even though he accepted it would be the “tougher course” for him.

She said she was encouraged by his attitude but added: “Bearing in mind the age he is it’s about time he developed a responsible attitude.”

Earlier, Sally Rose, prosecuting, said Mitchelson had stolen the bikes from a cycle rack in the car park of the Sainsbury’s store in Lynn’s town centre on the evening of September 24.

He stole the bikes alongside a woman who has already been jailed over the case. CCTV showed Mitchelson riding off on one of the bikes and the woman on the other.

The court was told the bikes belonged to two victims, who are both aged under 16 and cannot be named for legal reasons.

Although Mitchelson returned one of the biked to police, the bench heard it was so badly damaged it could not be ridden.

Prior to that incident, Mitchelson stole a Sony Xperia Z5 mobile phone from the O2 store on August 19.

He had initially gone into the shop to ask about a contract phone before returning a short time later to steal the handset.

Later, on September 9, he stole two bottles of beer from the B&M store in the Vancouver Quarter.

He was ordered to pay a total of £972.99 compensation for the thefts and carry out 40 days of rehabilitation activity under the supervision of probation officers.