King’s Lynn man given three-year ban for drink-driving

A man was banned from driving for three years after being caught behind the wheel while nearly three times the legal alcohol limit.

Thomas Baker, 30 of Russett Close, Reffley, was also found to be carrying a wrap of cocaine after he was stopped by police in Chase Avenue, Lynn, last month, magistrates heard yesterday.

Having given a positive roadside breath test, further samples showed he had 97 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Mitigating solicitor Ruth Johnson said her client had referred himself back to the Norfolk Recovery Partnership following the incident.

Baker, who pleaded guilty to drink-driving and possessing the class A drug, was fined a total of £1,100 and ordered to pay £85 costs plus a £100 victim surcharge.