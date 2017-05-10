King’s Lynn man jailed for burglary and knife offences

A man caught carrying knives after carrying out the second of two break-ins at the same West Norfolk club has been jailed for 20 weeks.

Magistrates told Dean Cooper, 48, they had no choice but to send him to prison when they sentenced him in Lynn on Monday afternoon.

Cooper, of Silver Green, Fairstead, had pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary and two of possessing a bladed article in public last month.

The bench was told he had changed his pleas shortly before a scheduled trial was due to start.

Separate 20 week prison terms were imposed on each count, to run concurrently. Cooper was also ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Jane Foster, prosecuting, told the court he had been arrested at the Leziate Sailing Club on December 30 last year, after police were called to reports that the premises were being burgled.

When he was searched, officers found he was carrying a Stanley knife and a lock knife, plus other equipment including wire cutters.

They later found a Barclaycard initialisation card, which club managers identified as having come from the premises.

A search of his home also uncovered two chandeliers, worth around £900, which had also been stolen from the club in a burglary that took place between December 14 and 30, 2016.

Text messages sent by Cooper also linked him to the initial raid.

When interviewed, Cooper told police he had carried the Stanley knife to fix jewellery and was not aware he had the lock knife with him

He said he had been “nosey” when he entered the club but had not intended to steal anything.

Miss Foster said the raids had caused around £700 worth of damage to the club building, though Cooper denied being responsible for it.

Although Cooper had a previous conviction for possessing a bladed article in public dating back to 1994, his solicitor, Ruth Johnson, said there was no other similar offending in the intervening period.

She said a pre-sentence report prepared by probation officers had recommended a suspended prison term.

And she added “I would urge you to allow Mr Cooper to retain his liberty with that hanging over him.”

The bench was also told Cooper was concerned about the effect of him being imprisoned on his partner’s health.