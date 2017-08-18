King’s Lynn man kicks down door of club

A 27-year-old man who caused damage to 7th Heaven Club while under the influence of alcohol has been ordered to pay compensation.

Martin Gould, 27, of Docking Road, Great Bircham, pleaded guilty at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Monday to damaging a window and a door, to the value of £800, belonging to the gentleman’s club.

Fergus Harold, prosecuting, said Gould’s partner took a job as a dancer at 7th Heaven Club to ease the couples’ money troubles.

The court heard that on July 24 the defendant “retaliated” at the club, smashing a window and a door with the flat part of his shoe.

Mr Harold said: “Gould said he had one pint which led on to him having another eight or nine.

“He then smashed a window and a door of 7th Heaven Club and ran away up the street.”

Gould, who already paid £400 to the gentleman’s club prior to his court appearance, contacted 7th Heaven Club the day after the incident to offer payment for the damaged he caused.

Alison Muir, mitigating, said: “Mr Gould’s partner took a job at the club to bring more money in.

“He said he was fine with his partner working at the club, but deep down it would appear he was not. That mixed with the alcohol in his system caused him to do what he did.”

Gould was given a 18-month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £400 in compensation and a £20 surcharge.