King’s Lynn man left racially abusive phone message to former landlord, court told

A tenant has admitted racially harassing his former landlord by leaving an abusive phone message.

Gareth Thompson, 25, of Wisbech Road, South Lynn, pleaded guilty to the charge when he appeared in court in Lynn yesterday.

He was given an 18 month conditional discharge, increased from 12 because of the racial nature of the offence, and an 18 month restraining order.

The court heard Thompson had rented a property from the victim, Damien Simone, for two years until he was evicted earlier this month.

Following his eviction, he was allowed access to the building on the afternoon of Cotober 10 to recover some work tools he had left there.

However, after finding they were not there, he left Mr Simone a racially abusive voicemail message.

Fergus Harold, prosecuting, said he later told police he had acted in anger because he believed his property had been sold without his consent.

The court also heard Thompson had previously been abusive towards Mr Simone, thought not in a racist manner. Mr Harold previously described the relationship between the men as “amicable.”

George Sorrell, mitigating, described the content of the message as “disgraceful”, but maintained Thompson had acted in the heat of the moment and out of anger at the loss of his property.

He said: “It was a momentary aberration and is very much regretted.”

Thompson was also ordered to pay £85 costs, plus a £20 victim surcharge.