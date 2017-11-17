King’s Lynn man loses locks to support colleague

Thousands of pounds is to be donated to a hospital unit after a man from Lynn had his pink hair shaved off last week.

Liam Baker has raised more than £2,500 for Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s breast care unit in support of his Tesco Express colleague Carol Stephenson.

Liam Baker having his head shaved for QEH breast care unit in support of his colleague at Tesco Head shave underway for Liam, with Lauren Stephenson (friend, also Carol's daughter)

Liam started fundraising for the unit, which has helped Carol, by dyeing his hair pink, but he soon decided to take it one step further by having the bright locks removed.

Liam said goodbye to his hair on Tuesday last week with help from Carol’s daughter Lauren who wet shaved his head at Retro Records and Toys, which Liam owns and where he also works part-time.

He said: “I was absolutely terrified but it was over so quickly. One minute I had hair and the next, there was nothing.

“It’s surprisingly cold.”

Liam’s fundraising has now beaten his original target more than five times over – having originally hoped to raise £500.

“I thought I would set my target at £500, as sometimes you can set a target too high,” he said.

“People have been really supportive and really generous.

“I just wanted to do something to support my colleague.”

Before the head shave, Liam said: “It’s a big sacrifice, but if I’m going to do it, I’ll do it for Carol.”

You can still support Liam’s fundraising for another two weeks by donating in person at Tesco Express on Wootton Road, or Retro Records and Toys on St James St in Lynn.

Alternatively, donate online at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/gary-tuttle-5.