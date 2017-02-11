King’s Lynn man punched door after row at mother’s home

A man punched a door following a row with his mother’s partner, magistrates have heard.

Jordan Smith, 20, of London Road, Lynn, pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal damage at a hearing in the town yesterday.

Fergus Harold, prosecuting, told the court that Smith’s mother had called police to her home in Heacham on January 20, following a dispute between him and her partner.

When they arrived, they found a fist-sized dent in the living room door of the property.

During a subsequent police interview, Smith admitted arguing with his mother’s partner and “cracking” the door, insisting he had not struck it hard.

Smith, who declined legal representation, told the bench he had been angered by the exchange with his mother’s partner and struck the door with the palm of his hand, which put a crack in it.

He added there had been “too much drinking going on” at the time of the incident and said he was no longer consuming alcohol.

Magistrates gave Smith a 12 month conditional discharge and told him to pay £50 in compensation for the damage, plus £20 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.