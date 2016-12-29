Search

King’s Lynn man’s fundraising exploits reach six figures

editorial image

Gary Quinlan’s latest fund raising event has saw him and some friends cycle from Brighton to Lynn which took him past the £100,000 raised for Macmillan Cancer Support in the last 16 years.

This year’s efforts helped him, and friends to raise a massive £7,000 taking his total to an impressive £105,000.

Howard Moore, Chairman of Macmillan’s Lynn branch, said: “Gary’s contribution is a remarkable figure, for not only does he do these major fundraising events, but also gives of his time for supermarket collections.”

Pictured above, from left, are: Rob Cinch, Joy Cinch, Howard Moore, Gary Quinlan, Marie Jackson and Adrian Easter. Not pictured is Richard Clarke.

Picture: SUBMITTED