King’s Lynn man’s fundraising exploits reach six figures

Gary Quinlan’s latest fund raising event has saw him and some friends cycle from Brighton to Lynn which took him past the £100,000 raised for Macmillan Cancer Support in the last 16 years.

This year’s efforts helped him, and friends to raise a massive £7,000 taking his total to an impressive £105,000.

Howard Moore, Chairman of Macmillan’s Lynn branch, said: “Gary’s contribution is a remarkable figure, for not only does he do these major fundraising events, but also gives of his time for supermarket collections.”

Pictured above, from left, are: Rob Cinch, Joy Cinch, Howard Moore, Gary Quinlan, Marie Jackson and Adrian Easter. Not pictured is Richard Clarke.

Picture: SUBMITTED