King’s Lynn man’s fundraising head shave to support colleague

A Lynn man who dyed his hair pink to fundraise for a cause affecting his colleague is to take the challenge one step further by having his locks shaved off.

Liam Baker decided to raise money for Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s breast care unit to support his Tesco Express workmate Carol Stephenson.

Liam said: “If you’ve visited the Tesco Express, Wootton Road, store I’m sure you can’t have missed the amazing pink hair I’m sporting at the moment.

“In support of my colleague, Carol Stephenson, who is currently kicking the backside out of breast cancer, my hair changed colour overnight.”

Since he dyed his hair pink about two months ago, Liam has raised almost £2,000 – quadrupling his original target of £500 – and now hopes his head shave will help gain even more support.

“After I dyed my hair pink, someone suggested I should shave it off as well. I didn’t want to, it’s a big sacrifice, but if I’m going to do it, I’ll do it for Carol,” Liam added.

“Those who know me will know how much my locks mean to me and it’s a drastic move.”

It will be a sacrifice worth making, he said, if it draws in the donations for the hospital unit.

“I’m doing something that’s a shock value so that people donate more and care more, rather than if I was doing something that is not so dramatic.

“I’m raising money doing something I had never thought of doing, and people want to give – they are so generous. I think people see it and appreciate it.”

Liam is set to have his head wet shaved by Carol’s daughter Lauren at Retro Records and Toys, which he owns and where he also works part-time, on Tuesday, November 7 at 1pm.

He will be collecting donations on the day of the head shave at the shop.

“All donations will be going to Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s Breast Care Unit, where Carol has received fantastic support,” Liam said.

“I started the fundraising with the pink hair and I’m nearly at £2,000. I’m hoping the head shave will push it over the edge.”

Liam is inviting people to join him on the big day to support him and leave donations too.

“Please come along and donate on the day and show your support while watching my pink hair fall to the floor!”

You can support Liam’s fundraising by going to: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/gary-tuttle-5.

Alternatively, you can leave your donations in marked buckets at Tesco Express or Retro Records and Toys.