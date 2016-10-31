King’s Lynn man smashed two shop windows after split from girlfriend

A man smashed two shop windows after splitting up with his girlfriend, a court heard today.

Oleg Belokurovs, 22, of Sir Lewis Street, North Lynn, was ordered to pay £624 in compensation, plus £85 costs, after admitting two counts of criminal damage.

He was also given a suspended 18 day prison term for non-payment of fines imposed for motoring offences two years ago.

Fergus Harold, prosecuting, said Belokurovs smashed windows of the Subway store and the Salvation Army charity shop, both in Lynn Road, Gaywood, on August 26.

He was subsequently arrested by police earlier this month after blood found at both locations was found to match his own.

George Sorrell, mitigating, said his client had drunk two bottles of spirits before damaging the windows, following the end of his relationship with his former girlfriend.

He said: “That amount could have put him in hospital and punching two windows it’s likely he might have ended up there anyway.”

Mr Sorrell also insisted Belokurovs did not bear any grudges against either Subway or the Salvation Army.

When asked why he had not paid the previous fines, he said he had not been able to because of a lack of finances.