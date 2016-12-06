King’s Lynn man stole from supermarket after benefits cut

A man stole goods from a supermarket after being sanctioned when he was late for a job centre appointment.

Wesley Hardy, 24, of Parkway, Gaywood, pleaded guilty to theft during a court hearing in Lynn yesterday.

He went into Tesco in Gaywood on November 17 and placed several items into a bag before leaving without paying.

Mitigating solicitor Tiffany Meredith said her client had stolen the items because he “had no money and no job.”

Although he was claiming benefits, he had been sanctioned after arriving late for a job centre appointment.

She said: “It’s quite a strict regime. They can’t have people being later for appointments, but it sets applications way back.”

But she added that he now has a job and a flat.

Hardy was fined £300 and told to pay £85 costs, plus a £30 victim surcharge.