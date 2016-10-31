King’s Lynn man swore in street after row with girlfriend, court told

A man was seen shouting and swearing in a village road after a row with his girlfriend, magistrates have heard.

Sean Simper, 38, of Hillen Road, South Lynn, pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour when he appeared in court today.

Fergus Harold, prosecuting, said police were called to Kirkham Close, Terrington St Clement, on October 14, after reports of a man being abusive in the street.

He continued to act abusively for around 10 minutes before being arrested for a breach of the peace. However, he was then detained for threatening behaviour after his actions escalated.

Mr Harold said there had been frequent reports of anti-social behaviour in the area.

But Simper insisted he had not been there before, adding: “Any previous complaints are nothing to do with me.”

He said he had had an argument with his girlfriend and became more angry when one of the officers made a remark about his brother, who had suffered serious injuries in a road crash.

But he also admitted he had been drinking prior to the incident and had not been listening fully to the officer.

Simper was given a 12 month conditional discharge and told to pay £85 costs plus a £20 victim surcharge.