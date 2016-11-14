King’s Lynn man ‘trashed’ home, court told

A man who “trashed” a Lynn home has been given a community order.

Mark Rix, 24, of All Saints Street, Lynn, was given a two year community order, including 30 days of rehabilitation activity and 60 hours of unpaid work, during a court hearing on Friday.

Rix had initially denied charges of criminal damage and assault, but changed his plea to guilty midway through a trial last month.

District judge Nick Watson told him: “I’ve looked at the photos (of the damage). The place was trashed.”

The court heard Rix began shouting at his partner on the evening of August 12 before smashing a wardrobe door and a lamp, as well as damaging a child’s stairgate.

When the woman fled the property to alert neighbours, Rix threw his bike to the ground before pushing her onto it.

He was also ordered to pay £400 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.