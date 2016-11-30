King’s Lynn marks White Ribbon Day to say no to violence against women

Positive Pathways, part of the Ormiston Families charity at St Ann’s House in Lynn, marked White Ribbon Day on Friday. The day highlights domestic violence towards women. The Lynn group are trying to raise awareness of the issue and pictured, from left are, Nicky Hampson, Amanda Barnes, and Lu Jones. White Ribbon Day is a worldwide campaign run by a group of men who know there is never any excuse for any kind of violence against women.

For more information go online to www.whiteribboncampaign.co.uk

