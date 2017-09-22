King’s Lynn mental health facility plans to be considered by committee

Plans for a new mental health inpatient facility in Lynn have been submitted to West Norfolk Council’s planning committee.

The proposals for the £4 million facility at Chatterton House would see the existing building refurbished and extended which would replace the town’s Fermoy unit.

The work at the site on Goodwins Road would accommodate 16 ensuite bedrooms and day space for an adult acute pathway ward.

According to documents submitted to the council, the proposal is to extend the existing NHS facility to create a ‘walkthrough link’ between two separate wings of the building and an annexe to include an extra bed space.

There are also plans to alter the internal layout of the site.

The documents go on to say that, following an “extensive study”, proposals have been drawn up to provide in- and out-patient adult acute services from one central site.

It adds: “Chatterton House is already the home to the West Norfolk Crisis Resolution and Home Treatment Team (CRHT) who receive and deal with all referrals into the pathway requiring secondary care services.

“The move to expand and refurbish the existing ward space at Chatterton House would base all acute mental health services in West Norfolk onto one site.”

A new access road is also proposed which would only be used for admission to the ward via emergency vehicles and for “occasional deliveries”.

Access into the site from the public highway would remain the same.

If given the green light, the site would replace the Fermoy unit at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, which currently offers 16 in-patient beds.

When the plans were outline by Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) in June, the trust said the Fermoy site was “no longer regarded as the most ideal premises for a modern adult acute unit”.

However, it insisted that the site would be retained for administrative purposes until “a more appropriate use can be found for it”.