King’s Lynn Minster appeal to be launched in the spring

An appeal to raise the remaining money needed to carry out £500,000 repair work at King’s Lynn Minster is expected to be launched next spring.

The Grade I listed minster, which was was originally founded around 1095, has decaying high-level masonry with some of the stone work in danger of falling off.

Thanks to National Lottery players, a grant of £24,000 will help to get the project ready to start next October.

The Heritage Lottery Fund has offered a further grant of up to £218,000 towards the full programme of work.

More funds from grant-making trusts and charities are expected to reduce the cost even further, leaving around £110,000 to be raised before work can begin.

The major improvements are expected to also include the installation toilets and other facilities to make the venue more usable and accessible.

Vicar Canon Chris Ivory said: “For many people King’s Lynn Minster is a place of peace and prayer.

“For others it is a place to mark the great events of life through baptisms, weddings and funerals.

“It is a place for concerts, exhibitions and plays, but it is also a place to celebrate our history and culture and to show off the glories of the town to the increasing number of visitors.

“Lynn is among the best historic towns of England, although perhaps we’re not always as proud of that as we should be.

“Making St Margaret’s a minster was in recognition of the significance of the town as much as of the church, it enshrines so much of the history and heritage of the town.

“Support from the Heritage Lottery Fund is a fantastic endorsement of what we are and what we want to do, and I hope that everyone who loves Lynn will help to support this next stage in the life of the minster.”

West Norfolk mayor David Whitby, said: “I was delighted to hear that such an important historical building as the minster will be repaired and improved,bringing it up to date with modern facilities and better disability access.

“Enabling the wonderful space inside the minster to be used more efficiently will ensure that the heritage can be preserved and enjoyed for many more years to come.”

The historic minster, which attracts more than 45,000 visitors a year, is at the heart of ancient Lynn, and is regarded centre of a group of buildings that are among the best in the country.

Donations may be paid to King’s Lynn Minster at St Margaret’s Vicarage, St Margaret’s Place, King’s Lynn PE30 5DL.