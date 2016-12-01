King’s Lynn Minster stages Christmas Fayre

There was everything you could want to make a great Christmas Fayre, as Lynn Minster staged its annual festive event, raising £1,200 for church funds.

There was arts and crafts, refreshments and a raffle for those feeling lucky.

The Saturday morning event brought in a good number of visitors to the church. Among them was the Bishop of Lynn, the Rt Rev Jonathan Meyrick.

He is pictured at the arts and crafts stall, along with, from left, the Rev Canon Beryl Wood, Sue Brinton, and Liz James.