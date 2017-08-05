King’s Lynn Minster tries to cover costs of improvements

King’s Lynn Minster added £1,900 to their much-needed repairs and improvements fund after hosting a successful summer fete.

The minster launched an appeal for donations after officials said they need to raise £270,000 by the end of the year to meet the revised £670,000 estimate for repairs and improvement work.

And their summer fete, held on Saturday, demonstrated expressions of public support as people turned out to donate and support the worthy cause.

The minster’s curate, Rev Laura Baker, said: “It went very well. We did really well, and we raised £1,900. There were many stalls and events. We had things like coconut shy, bottle games, bric-a-brac, toys, books, raffles and guess the name of the toy dog and toy doll.

“It was a good time and everyone appeared to be very happy with how it went. Our church members put in a lot of effort and time into the fete.”

The medieval building was on a Heritage at Risk register last year because serval parts of it were found to be in poor condition.

Donations can be made at the Minster or online.